Math teacher promotes abacus culture in E China's Anhui

Wang Suqiu shows an abacus at Cheng Dawei Abacus Museum in Tunxi District, Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

TUNXI, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Wang Suqiu is a math teacher and abacus trainer at Dawei Primary School in Tunxi District of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. She is also an inheritor of China's national intangible cultural heritage of abacus calculation. In 1998, she started to integrate traditional abacus culture into her math classes for lower-grade elementary school students. In doing so, Wang developed a unique teaching style which has helped stimulate students' interest in learning math.

In recent years, Wang has dedicated herself to popularizing abacus know-hows by giving classes both at school and at the Cheng Dawei Abacus Museum. She has also made stylish abacus appearance designs inspired by the local Hui-style architecture.

"As a time-honored calculating skill, the abacus embodies a unique Chinese wisdom," said Wang Suqiu. "I hope more people will understand and inherit this culture."

Wang Suqiu guides a student to practice abacus calculation at Dawei Primary School in Tunxi District, Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Wang Suqiu teaches abacus knowledge to students in Tunxi District, Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Primary school students show a handmade abacus at Cheng Dawei Abacus Museum in Tunxi District, Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Wang Suqiu teaches abacus calculation at Dawei Primary School in Tunxi District, Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Wang Suqiu teaches abacus knowledge to students at Cheng Dawei Abacus Museum in Tunxi District, Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Wang Suqiu teaches abacus knowledge to students in Tunxi District, Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Students do an abacus-themed morning exercise at Dawei Primary School in Tunxi District, Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

