Australia Post reveals commemorative stamps for Lunar New Year
SYDNEY, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Australia's postal service on Tuesday launched a set of stamps to commemorate the Lunar New Year.
Australia Post revealed the set of three stamps ahead of celebrations to mark the Year of the Snake.
The Lunar New Year range was designed by Sydney-based artist and illustrator Chrissy Lau, whose work was inspired by her Chinese heritage, for the fifth consecutive year.
"The illustrations for this year's Lunar Year of the Snake blend traditional Chinese culture with a modern twist, reflecting Australia's diverse and contemporary culture," Lau said. "I hope these designs inspire the wider community to join in the Lunar New Year celebrations and celebrate the start of 2025."
The Lunar New Year will be celebrated with official events across Australia, with festivals planned for Sydney and Melbourne and a gala to be held at the Sydney Opera House.
