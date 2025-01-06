China issues special stamps marking Year of the Snake

Xinhua) 13:10, January 06, 2025

A staff member shows special stamps marking the Year of the Snake in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 5, 2025. China Post on Sunday unveiled a set of two special stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People wait to buy special stamps marking the Year of the Snake at a post office in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 5, 2025. China Post on Sunday unveiled a set of two special stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People buy special stamps marking the Year of the Snake at a post office in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 5, 2025. China Post on Sunday unveiled a set of two special stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This photo taken on Jan. 5, 2025 shows the issuance ceremony of special stamps marking the Year of the Snake in Beijing, capital of China. China Post on Sunday unveiled a set of two special stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake. (Xinhua/Li He)

People buy special stamps marking the Year of the Snake on the day of issuance in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2025. China Post on Sunday unveiled a set of two special stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake. (Xinhua/Li He)

A man shows newly-purchased special stamps marking the Year of the Snake in southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 5, 2025. China Post on Sunday unveiled a set of two special stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

