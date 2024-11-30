China 2024 Asian Int'l Stamp Exhibition opens in Shanghai

Xinhua) 11:41, November 30, 2024

People visit China 2024 Asian International Stamp Exhibition at Shanghai Exhibition Center in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 29, 2024. The exhibition opened on Friday and will last for 5 days. (Xinhua/Li He)

People visit China 2024 Asian International Stamp Exhibition at Shanghai Exhibition Center in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 29, 2024. The exhibition opened on Friday and will last for 5 days. (Xinhua/Li He)

Visitors select stamps at China 2024 Asian International Stamp Exhibition at Shanghai Exhibition Center in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 29, 2024. The exhibition opened on Friday and will last for 5 days. (Xinhua/Li He)

A staff member shows commemorative stamps issued by China Post for China 2024 Asian International Stamp Exhibition at Shanghai Exhibition Center in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 29, 2024. The exhibition opened on Friday and will last for 5 days. (Xinhua/Li He)

People visit China 2024 Asian International Stamp Exhibition at Shanghai Exhibition Center in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 29, 2024. The exhibition opened on Friday and will last for 5 days. (Xinhua/Li He)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)