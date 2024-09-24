Hongkong Post to issue commemorative stamp to mark 150th anniversary of UPU

September 24, 2024

HONG KONG, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Hongkong Post announced on Monday that a stamp sheetlet and associated philatelic products will be released on Oct. 9 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Universal Postal Union (UPU).

The year 2024 marks the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the UPU. Hongkong Post, as a member of the China delegation, will issue a stamp sheetlet and associated philatelic products with the theme of "The 150th Anniversary of Universal Postal Union" to commemorate this occasion.

The stamp sheetlet features a carrier pigeon, composed of various triangular shapes, delivering mail around the world. This represents the UPU's efforts to strengthen connections, communication and cooperation among postal administrations worldwide.

The UPU was founded in 1874 and later became a specialized agency of the United Nations, with its headquarters in Bern, Switzerland. The UPU currently has 192 members.

