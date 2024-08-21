China to issue stamps marking 120th anniversary of Deng Xiaoping's birth

Xinhua) 16:46, August 21, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- China Post will issue a set of four stamps on Thursday to commemorate the 120th anniversary of late leader Deng Xiaoping's birth.

Each of the stamps features an oil painting portrait of Deng in memory of his glorious career and charismatic demeanor, China Post said Wednesday.

The paintings are titled "Diligent Work-Frugal Study experiences," "years of military service," "spring of science" and "reform and opening-up."

Born on Aug. 22, 1904 in Sichuan Province, southwest China, Deng is remembered as "chief architect" of China's reform and opening-up that started in the late 1970s.

Priced at 4.8 yuan (67 U.S. cents) per set, 7 million sets of the stamps will be issued.

