Malta issues Chinese zodiac stamp for first time

Xinhua) 09:23, March 07, 2024

Photo taken on March 6, 2024 shows a special zodiac stamp for the Chinese Year of the Dragon in Santa Lucija, Malta. A ceremony for the issuance of a special zodiac stamp for the Chinese Year of the Dragon was held in Malta on Wednesday. It's the first time Malta has issued a Chinese zodiac stamp since the establishment of its diplomatic relations with China in 1972. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

VALLETTA, March 6 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony for the issuance of a special zodiac stamp for the Chinese Year of the Dragon was held in Malta on Wednesday.

It's the first time Malta has issued a Chinese zodiac stamp since the establishment of its diplomatic relations with China in 1972.

In traditional Chinese culture, the Loong, or the Chinese dragon, represents strength, courage and wisdom, and the year of the dragon is a symbol of luck and prosperity, said Peng Yijun, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Malta, at the ceremony.

He added that the issuance of the stamp will enable more Maltese people to understand the traditional Chinese culture and enhance the mutual understanding between the two peoples.

The "Loong" zodiac stamp features a dragon soaring amidst auspicious clouds, with a face value of 3 euros (3.27 U.S. dollars).

Joseph Said, chairman of Malta Post, expressed his deep interest in Chinese culture. Being a philatelist himself, the issuance of the "Loong" zodiac stamp is his tribute to philatelists in Malta and aims to sustain the profound friendship between the two countries, he said.

According to Said, Malta Post plans to issue Chinese zodiac stamps continuously in accordance with the sequence of the Chinese zodiac.

Photo taken on March 6, 2024 shows a special zodiac stamp for the Chinese Year of the Dragon in Santa Lucija, Malta. A ceremony for the issuance of a special zodiac stamp for the Chinese Year of the Dragon was held in Malta on Wednesday. It's the first time Malta has issued a Chinese zodiac stamp since the establishment of its diplomatic relations with China in 1972. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Representatives show special zodiac stamps for the Chinese Year of the Dragon in Santa Lucija, Malta, on March 6, 2024. A ceremony for the issuance of a special zodiac stamp for the Chinese Year of the Dragon was held in Malta on Wednesday. It's the first time Malta has issued a Chinese zodiac stamp since the establishment of its diplomatic relations with China in 1972. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Peng Yijun (1st R), counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Malta, speaks at a ceremony for the issuance of a special zodiac stamp for the Chinese Year of the Dragon in Santa Lucija, Malta, on March 6, 2024. It's the first time Malta has issued a Chinese zodiac stamp since the establishment of its diplomatic relations with China in 1972. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)