Hong Kong to issue "Anti-corruption in Hong Kong" special stamps

Xinhua) 16:01, January 26, 2024

HONG KONG, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Hongkong Post announced on Friday that a special stamp issue and associated philatelic products on the theme of "Anti-corruption in Hong Kong" will be released on Feb. 15, to tell its good anti-corruption stories.

Hong Kong has been termed a "clean city". This is attributed to the concerted efforts of the community and the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) in fostering a probity culture.

Hongkong Post will issue a set of six stamps, a stamp sheetlet and associated philatelic products on the theme of "Anti-corruption in Hong Kong," reliving momentous days of the city fighting corruption over the past 50 years.

According to the Hongkong Post, the six stamps were printed with the words "Stories of Anti-corruption," "Law Enforcement," "Integrity Education," "Systemic Prevention," "International Cooperation" and "Iconic Publicity of Anti-corruption."

Since its inception in 1974, the ICAC has been committed to fighting corruption through a three-pronged approach of law enforcement, education and prevention. Working hand in hand with citizens, the ICAC is determined to keep Hong Kong clean, prosperous and stable, while actively participating in international anti-corruption collaborations at the same time.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)