HKSAR chief executive eyes boosting "mega-event economy," popularity-turned prosperity

January 26, 2024

HONG KONG, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Thursday expressed hope to promote the "mega-event economy" to attract more visitors to Hong Kong and transform popularity into prosperity.

Since the full resumption of normal travel in early last year, Hong Kong has hosted a series of large-scale events, including international conferences, art exhibitions, sports events, and entertainment activities, Lee said during an interactive and consultative question-and-answer session at the HKSAR Legislative Council (LegCo).

Hosting these events enhances Hong Kong's attractiveness and business opportunities, boosting economic benefits in tourism, hospitality, dining, and retail sectors, he said, noting that every 1.5 million visitors can contribute to approximately 0.1 percentage point of local economic growth.

Lee said the HKSAR government aims to expand the "pie" to ensure that everyone can enjoy better economic dividends in various aspects.

The HKSAR government has planned to revitalize the Wan Chai district, as some government buildings will be reconstructed into exhibition venues, while the AsiaWorld-Expo will undergo an expansion project, all of which will increase Hong Kong's venue capacity by about 40 percent, Lee said.

