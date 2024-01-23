Talent from all countries welcome to start, develop businesses in Hong Kong: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:32, January 23, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday refuted recent comments from certain foreign media outlets about a "flee spree" of international talent from Hong Kong.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin dismissed relevant comments as totally groundless, saying at a daily press briefing that such rhetoric, which disregards the fact that Hong Kong continues to be a highland for international talent, disparages Hong Kong's record of freedom and human rights in an irresponsible way, which is misleading for public opinion.

He said that Hong Kong is in fact increasingly attractive to international talent, quoting relevant statistics from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and a report from the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland. "These statistics and facts have shown fully that Hong Kong continues to be highly valued and favored by talent from all countries."

Wang said Hong Kong has entered a new stage of transition from chaos to governance and prosperity, and that the rights and freedoms its residents are legally entitled to are earnestly guaranteed, providing a facilitating environment and golden opportunities for talent from home and abroad to start and develop businesses in Hong Kong.

The central government will, as always, continue to support the HKSAR to attract international talent and create new advantages, Wang said, noting that Hong Kong welcomes talent in various fields and from all countries around the world to start and develop businesses in Hong Kong to share its development opportunities.

