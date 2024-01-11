Hong Kong to boost multilateral cooperation during Asian Financial Forum

Xinhua) 16:44, January 11, 2024

HONG KONG, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 17th Asian Financial Forum (AFF), slated to run from Jan. 24 to 25 in Hong Kong under the theme "Multilateral Cooperation for A Shared Tomorrow", is expected to draw over 3,000 elite professionals from financial and business sectors.

The global event, co-organized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will encompass diverse events, including over 40 thematic discussions, policy dialogue, keynote luncheons and breakfast panel, and workshops, said the event's organizer on Thursday.

These sessions will explore pressing topics such as the global economic outlook, opportunities in Chinese mainland, green finance, and interest-rate trends.

This year's AFF will introduce a new session named Stewarding China's New Chapter, which will seek to explore the mainland market potential and analyze collaborative prospects with other regions, underscoring the role and advantages of Hong Kong.

Luanne Lim, chairperson of the AFF 2024 steering committee and HSBC's chief executive officer, Hong Kong, said Thursday at a press conference about the event that in these complex times, the AFF serves as a valuable platform for exchanging diverse perspectives and supporting multilateral cooperation.

Patrick Lau, deputy executive director of HKTDC, said this year's AFF will explore economic policies and multilateral cooperation opportunities among governments and governments, governments and businesses, and businesses and businesses from different angles.

"It will further promote sustainable development and showcase the advantages of Hong Kong as an international financial center," Lau said.

