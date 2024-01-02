HKSAR, Macao SAR chief executives extend New Year greetings

Xinhua) 10:23, January 02, 2024

HONG KONG, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee and Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng have extended New Year greetings to the two SARs' residents, respectively, expecting a better year ahead and a shared pursuit of new development.

Lee said in his New Year message that in 2023, Hong Kong had embarked on a new journey of turning for the better since restoring order from chaos, achieving many positive turns.

He noted he had set two goals a year ago, both of which have been achieved. These goals included leading Hong Kong out of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and fully implementing the measures outlined in the policy address.

Lee said that looking ahead to 2024, the Hong Kong SAR government will work with two major goals. The first goal is to enhance development momentum and revitalize Hong Kong's economy, and the second goal is to improve people's livelihoods.

After the improvement of the district governance system, the seventh-term District Councils have started to provide services on Jan. 1, aiming to better mobilize community forces and improve people's livelihoods, Lee said.

He said he believes that as long as all sectors of society work together, Hong Kong in 2024 will definitely surpass its past achievements and shine even brighter on the international stage.

Looking back to 2023, Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, said Macao sped up economic recovery, strengthened work to safeguard national security, continued to improve the electoral system, steadily advanced appropriate economic diversification, achieved significant results in improving people's livelihoods, and expanded regional cooperation and international exchanges in an orderly manner.

Noting that 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, and is the year for completion of the first-phase development goals of the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, Ho said the Macao SAR government will leverage the enthusiasm and creativity of all sectors of society, plan and organize a series of major festive celebrations.

According to him, the upcoming celebrations are expected to comprehensively demonstrate the achievements and bright prospects of practicing the "one country, two systems" principle, showcase Macao's advantages, and further lift the confidence of the international community in Macao.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)