Macao SAR chief executive election law amendments to take effect on New Year's Day 2024

Xinhua) 21:04, December 31, 2023

MACAO, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The amendments to the Chief Executive Election Law of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) is to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, the Macao SAR government said on Sunday.

Nominees for the election of the Macao SAR chief executive and candidates for electing members of the chief executive electoral committee must meet the qualifications of upholding the Macao SAR Basic Law and pledging allegiance to the Macao SAR, according to the amendments.

In addition, they must not be members of foreign parliaments or governments. The qualifications of the nominees and candidates are subject to examination by the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao SAR.

Applications of nominees and candidates who are deemed having not upheld the Macao SAR Basic Law or pledged allegiance to the Macao SAR in the current year or the previous five years will not be accepted, according to the amendments.

The amendments also stepped up containment of irregularities in the election process. Incitement to not voting or casting null or void ballots constitutes a crime.

The amended election law is also applicable in areas outside the Macao SAR for certain crimes, including affecting the election process by means of coercion or intimidation, incitement to not voting or casting null or void ballots, and bribery.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)