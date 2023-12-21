Macao marks 24th anniversary of return to motherland

Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), speaks at a reception to mark the 24th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland in south China's Macao SAR, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Wednesday held a flag-raising ceremony and a reception to mark the 24th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland.

Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, said at the reception that the Macao SAR government will unite and lead various walks of the society to seize historical opportunities brought by the country's overall development, continuously advance the successful practices of "one country, two systems" with Macao characteristics, and celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland in 2024 with new achievements.

Ho recalled how the Macao SAR in the past year continuously improved legal systems and enforcement mechanisms on safeguarding national security, stepped up administration over the gaming industry in accordance with the law, compiled Macao's first comprehensive and systematic development plan on appropriate economic diversification, and made new achievements in advancing building of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, neighboring Zhuhai city.

The Macao SAR government also continuously expanded exchanges and cooperation with the outside world, achieved rapid economic recovery, and maintained social harmony and stability, Ho said.

In the coming year, the Macao SAR government will firmly safeguard national security and social stability, and speed up the implementation of major tasks and projects listed in the economic diversification plan to build Macao into a world tourism and leisure center and develop its priority industries of big health, modern finance, high technology, exhibition and convention, as well as culture and sports, Ho noted.

Efforts will also be made to speed up the building of the in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, promote high-quality economic development, fully leverage Macao's advantages to better integrate into overall national development, Ho said.

Over 1,000 guests attended the reception, including Ho Hau Wah, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Zheng Xincong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, and Liu Xianfa, commissioner of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Macao SAR.

Prior to the reception, around 520 government officials and other guests attended the flag-raising ceremony.

A reception to mark the 24th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland is held in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A flag-raising ceremony is held to mark the 24th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland in south China's Macao Special Administrative Region, Dec. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

