Macao SAR Legislative Assembly approves chief executive election law amendments

Xinhua) 13:16, December 15, 2023

MACAO, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Legislative Assembly of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Thursday approved amendments to the Chief Executive Election Law with details at a plenary session.

Nominees for the election of the Macao SAR chief executive and candidates for electing members of the chief executive electoral committee must meet the qualifications of upholding the Macao SAR Basic Law and pledging allegiance to the Macao SAR, according to the amendments.

The qualifications of the nominees and candidates are subject to examination by the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao SAR.

Chui Sai Cheong, deputy director of the Macao Basic Law Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, said the amendments list seven criteria for judging if a nominee or a candidate does not uphold the Macao SAR Basic Law or does not pledge allegiance to the Macao SAR.

The amendments plug potential loopholes in the existing election system of Macao and lay a solid legal foundation for future elections of new chief executives, Chui said.

The amendments implement the principle of "patriots administering Macao" at the election level and build an election system that conforms to the realities of Macao and the "one country, two systems" principle, he added.

The bill for the law on guarding state secrets was also approved at the Legislative Assembly session with details. It is advised to take effect on June 1, 2024.

