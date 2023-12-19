Macao confers honor on outstanding individuals, entities for 2023

MACAO, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) decided on Tuesday to honor individuals and entities for their achievements, outstanding contributions to the SAR and distinguished services.

The Macao SAR government announced Decorations, Medals and Certificates of Merit for 2023, which were awarded to individuals and entities, including martial arts athlete Li Yi, who won a gold medal in the women's changquan competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the State Key Laboratory of Lunar and Planetary Sciences of the Macao University of Science and Technology, and Pastelaria Chui Heong, a pastry shop known for its hand-made char-grilled almond cookies.

The awarding ceremony is scheduled to be held on Jan. 19, 2024.

