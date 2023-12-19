SARs urged to seize opportunities

08:56, December 19, 2023 By Xu Wei and Xi Tianqi ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping greets John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, who is on a duty visit to Beijing on Monday. [Photo/Xinhua]

President pledges full support for Hong Kong, Macao administrations

President Xi Jinping pledged full support on Monday to the chief executives of the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions in uniting and leading the various sectors of both regions to seize the "historic opportunities "from the nation's development.

The president underlined Beijing's unwavering and long-term commitment to "one country, two systems" while meeting separately with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR John Lee and Chief Executive of the Macao SAR Ho Iat Seng at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing.

Lee and Ho are on special visits to the capital to report on the two region's latest economic, social and political situation and the work of the two governments.

Xi told Lee, who is on his second duty visit to Beijing after taking office in July 2022, that the central government will implement the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" across the board.

He extended full support to Lee and his government in consolidating the status of Hong Kong as a global financial, shipping and trade center and enabling the SAR to achieve better development.

Xi expressed the belief that the vitality and strength from "one country, two systems" will continue to emerge, saying that Beijing has full confidence in the bright future of Hong Kong.

The president gave full recognition to Lee's work and the work of the SAR government over the past year, saying that they have firmly safeguarded national security, reshaped the District Council system, successfully completed the District Council election, and facilitated the city's emergence from the pandemic and toward overall recovery.

The city has maintained its unique position and advantages, and built up its momentum for development, while addressing the urgent concerns of the general public, he said.

In doing so, the SAR government has consolidated the city's overall turnaround from chaos to stability, promoting its progress from stability to prosperity, he added.

President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, who is on a duty visit to Beijing on Monday. [Photo/Xinhua]

The SAR government announced on its website on Monday that the city's GDP increased by 4.1 percent year-on-year in real terms in the third quarter of 2023, compared with a 1.5 percent increase in the second quarter of 2023.

In his 2023 policy address, Lee outlined steps to reinforce Hong Kong's status as an international financial center, including steps to enhance stock market liquidity, expand offshore renminbi business, deepen collaboration within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and venture into green finance.

Hong Kong successfully conducted its seventh District Council Ordinary Election, the first of its kind since the SAR reformed its District Council system, on Dec 10.

Tam Yiu-chung, a former Hong Kong member of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, emphasized that Xi's remarks not only recognized the efforts of the chief executive and the Hong Kong SAR government in the past year, but also reiterated the commitment to the "one country, two systems" policy.

He added that President Xi also called upon the SAR government to unite all sectors of society in planning for future development. The overall meeting gave full recognition to the chief executive's efforts and boosted the Hong Kong society's confidence about future development.

Lau Siu-kai, a consultant for the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, told China Daily that President Xi has shown that he deeply cares about the Hong Kong SAR government's work on safeguarding national security, the improvement of local governance under the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong", the handing of livelihood issues, and the Hong Kong SAR's integration into the overall development of the country.

Xi also gave full recognition to the work of Ho Iat Seng and the Macao SAR government on Monday, commending their efforts in amending the SAR's national security law and strengthening the lawful management of the gaming industry.

He praised the SAR government for coming up with its first systematic plan to diversify its economy, continuously expanding its international exchanges and maintaining social harmony and stability.

The president reaffirmed the nation's commitment to comprehensively implement the principle of "patriots administering Macao".

Beijing will extend full support to Ho and his government in continuously advancing the successful practice of "one country, two systems "with Macao characteristics and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the city's return to the motherland next year with new outcomes of development, the president said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)