Book on Xi's emergency management discourses published

Xinhua) 15:57, December 18, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- A book on thoroughly studying and implementing the important discourses on emergency management put forward by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has been published by the People's Publishing House.

The book elaborates on the background, development, essence, significance and practical requirements of Xi's discourses concerning emergency management.

Xi's important discourses scientifically answered major theoretical and practical questions concerning the overall and long-term development of emergency management, setting the course and providing a fundamental basis for the country to advance emergency management work in the new era.

The book, compiled by the Ministry of Emergency Management, is available nationwide.

