Xi's speech at meeting of central commission for public sector reform to be published

Xinhua) 10:23, December 16, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- A speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the first meeting of the central commission for public sector reform of the 20th CPC Central Committee will be published Saturday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 24th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article stressed that the work of staffing public institutions is key to strengthening the Party's long-term governance capacity and state power, to which the CPC has attached great importance.

It urged the commission to uphold the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee in its work and continue to ensure that strengthening the Party's overall leadership is the guideline of its work in the new era.

The article noted that future work of staffing public institutions should strengthen the top-level design and comprehensive planning, place serving major national strategies and crucial tasks at a prominent position, and continue to exercise scientific, standardized and strict management featuring a grassroots-oriented approach.

The article stressed the importance of the organization and implementation work in reforming Party and state institutions, calling for steady and orderly completion of the tasks assigned at the second plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

