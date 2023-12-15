Chinese modernization will bring more opportunities to global enterprises including American ones -- Xi

Xinhua) 11:09, December 15, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese modernization will provide more opportunities for businesses from the United States and all other countries, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory message to the gala dinner celebrating the 50th anniversary of the U.S.-China Business Council, noting there is huge potential, vast space, and a promising future for greater economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

China will remain firmly committed to advancing high-quality development and high-standard opening up, and to fostering a market-oriented, law-based and world-class business environment, said Xi.

