Home>>
Chinese modernization will bring more opportunities to global enterprises including American ones -- Xi
(Xinhua) 11:09, December 15, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese modernization will provide more opportunities for businesses from the United States and all other countries, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.
Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory message to the gala dinner celebrating the 50th anniversary of the U.S.-China Business Council, noting there is huge potential, vast space, and a promising future for greater economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.
China will remain firmly committed to advancing high-quality development and high-standard opening up, and to fostering a market-oriented, law-based and world-class business environment, said Xi.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says China ready to make concerted efforts with U.S. to promote healthy, stable, sustainable development of bilateral ties
- Whether China, U.S. can work hand in hand to tackle challenges together concerns interests of our two peoples, future of humanity -- Xi
- Xi inspects city of Laibin in south China's Guangxi
- Key takeaways from Xi's state visit to Vietnam
- President's trip paves way for more outcomes
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.