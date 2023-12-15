Xi inspects city of Laibin in south China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:19, December 15, 2023

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects a sugarcane base in Laibin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 14, 2023. Xi on Thursday afternoon inspected the city of Laibin in Guangxi. During the inspection, Xi visited a sugarcane base and a sugar company in the city, learning about the breeding, planting and harvesting of sugarcane and the development of the sugar industry. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

NANNING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday afternoon inspected the city of Laibin in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

During the inspection, Xi visited a sugarcane base and a sugar company in the city, learning about the breeding, planting and harvesting of sugarcane and the development of the sugar industry.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects a sugarcane base in Laibin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 14, 2023. Xi on Thursday afternoon inspected the city of Laibin in Guangxi. During the inspection, Xi visited a sugarcane base and a sugar company in the city, learning about the breeding, planting and harvesting of sugarcane and the development of the sugar industry. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects a sugarcane base in Laibin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 14, 2023. Xi on Thursday afternoon inspected the city of Laibin in Guangxi. During the inspection, Xi visited a sugarcane base and a sugar company in the city, learning about the breeding, planting and harvesting of sugarcane and the development of the sugar industry. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects a sugarcane base in Laibin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 14, 2023. Xi on Thursday afternoon inspected the city of Laibin in Guangxi. During the inspection, Xi visited a sugarcane base and a sugar company in the city, learning about the breeding, planting and harvesting of sugarcane and the development of the sugar industry. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects a sugarcane base in Laibin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 14, 2023. Xi on Thursday afternoon inspected the city of Laibin in Guangxi. During the inspection, Xi visited a sugarcane base and a sugar company in the city, learning about the breeding, planting and harvesting of sugarcane and the development of the sugar industry. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects a sugarcane base in Laibin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 14, 2023. Xi on Thursday afternoon inspected the city of Laibin in Guangxi. During the inspection, Xi visited a sugarcane base and a sugar company in the city, learning about the breeding, planting and harvesting of sugarcane and the development of the sugar industry. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects a sugar company in Laibin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 14, 2023. Xi on Thursday afternoon inspected the city of Laibin in Guangxi. During the inspection, Xi visited a sugarcane base and a sugar company in the city, learning about the breeding, planting and harvesting of sugarcane and the development of the sugar industry. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects a sugar company in Laibin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 14, 2023. Xi on Thursday afternoon inspected the city of Laibin in Guangxi. During the inspection, Xi visited a sugarcane base and a sugar company in the city, learning about the breeding, planting and harvesting of sugarcane and the development of the sugar industry. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, talks with employees while inspecting a sugar company in Laibin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 14, 2023. Xi on Thursday afternoon inspected the city of Laibin in Guangxi. During the inspection, Xi visited a sugarcane base and a sugar company in the city, learning about the breeding, planting and harvesting of sugarcane and the development of the sugar industry. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)