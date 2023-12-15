Xi says China ready to make concerted efforts with U.S. to promote healthy, stable, sustainable development of bilateral ties

Xinhua) 10:55, December 15, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China is ready to work with the U.S. side to promote the healthy, stable and sustainable development of bilateral relations.

Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory message to the gala dinner celebrating the 50th anniversary of the U.S.-China Business Council.

"China is ready, in principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, to make concerted efforts with the United States to implement the deliverables of the (San Francisco) meeting and promote healthy, stable and sustainable development of our bilateral relations," Xi said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)