Whether China, U.S. can work hand in hand to tackle challenges together concerns interests of our two peoples, future of humanity -- Xi

Xinhua) 10:53, December 15, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Whether China and the United States can work hand in hand to tackle the challenges together concerns the interests of our two peoples and the future of humanity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday in a congratulatory message to the U.S.-China Business Council.

