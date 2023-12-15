Xi congratulates U.S.-China Business Council on 50th anniversary

Xinhua) 13:05, December 15, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday congratulated the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) Board of Directors and all its members on the 50th anniversary of the Council and sent his greetings to people from all sectors in the United States who have long cared for and supported China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation.

In the message, Xi said that the world is undergoing major transformation unseen in a century. Whether China and the United States can work hand in hand to tackle the challenges together concerns the interests of the two peoples and the future of humanity.

During the recent meeting in San Francisco, Xi said, U.S. President Joe Biden and he had in-depth discussions on issues vital to China-U.S. relations, and reached important common understandings.

China is ready, in principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, to make concerted efforts with the United States to implement the deliverables of the meeting and promote healthy, stable and sustainable development of bilateral relations, he added.

As an important part of China-U.S. relations, business cooperation between the two countries has brought many tangible benefits to the two peoples, Xi stressed, adding that China will remain firmly committed to advancing high-quality development and high-standard opening up, and to fostering a market-oriented, law-based and world-class business environment.

Chinese modernization will provide more opportunities for businesses from the United States and all other countries. There is huge potential, vast space, and a promising future for greater economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, Xi said.

The past 50 years have witnessed the two countries' persistent and joint pursuit of partnership and mutual benefit despite the twists and turns, Xi said, expressing hope that the USCBC and its member companies will build more bridges for friendly exchanges between the two countries, cultivate more bonds for practical cooperation, and help write a new chapter of win-win cooperation in the next 50 years.

On the same day, Biden also sent a congratulatory message to the USCBC event.

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the USCBC is a non-governmental trade organization established by the U.S. side before the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. It has long been committed to promoting the development of China-U.S. relations and bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)