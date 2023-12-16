Xi urges all-out efforts in emergency response, ensuring warm, safe winter for people

Xinhua) 09:12, December 16, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts in emergency response work and in ensuring a warm and safe winter for the people.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the instruction on the prevention of and response to disasters induced by low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing conditions.

He said relevant regions and departments must shoulder their responsibilities, make detailed precautionary measures, improve contingency plans and screen potential risks.

Multiple parts of the country have seen heavy rain and snow, which have had a relatively large impact on power supply, transport, production and people's livelihoods, Xi said.

Noting that strong cold waves are expected to sweep central and eastern parts of the country and bring high disaster risks, Xi said close attention must be paid to the disaster prevention and relief work.

He stressed the need to follow weather changes closely and issue forecasts and alerts in a timely manner.

Strengthened efforts should be made to inspect the conditions of roads and power infrastructure, and to ensure the safe and smooth operations of transport networks and power grids, he said.

Coal, power, oil and gas supply capacities need to be strengthened, and work needs to be done to secure energy supply and ensure the people stay warm, Xi said, urging enhanced coordination to stabilize the supply and prices of commodities that are key to livelihoods.

