Xi congratulates Kuwait's new emir
BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday extended congratulations to the new emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and pledged joint efforts to further promote bilateral ties.
In his message, Xi said that China and Kuwait enjoy profound traditional friendship and have made remarkable progress in bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than 50 years ago.
The two countries have, as always, firmly supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, he said, adding that bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields have made positive progress and that the friendship between the two peoples has been continuously consolidated and deepened.
Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations, and stands ready to work with Sheikh Mishal to lift the China-Kuwait strategic partnership to higher levels so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples.
