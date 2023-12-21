Strengthening ties with the homeland: Hong Kong and Macao's youth gather strength during winter
(People's Daily Online) 15:23, December 21, 2023
Each season has its own role: spring brings life, summer fosters growth, autumn brings harvest, and winter conserves. In this cycle, the youth of Hong Kong and Macao, under the unwavering guidance of dedicated mentors, channel their energy and maturity into meaningful activities. Watch the video to see how their youthful spirit shines brightly through their efforts. Embracing the quiet of winter, they gather their strength, getting ready to step into spring with fresh energy and ideas.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing hospital's Macao branch starts trial operation
- Macao marks 24th anniversary of return to motherland
- Xi's remarks on Macao SAR
- Hong Kong unveils new capital investment entrant scheme
- Macao confers honor on outstanding individuals, entities for 2023
- SARs urged to seize opportunities
- China's homegrown C919 aircraft flies over Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.