Strengthening ties with the homeland: Hong Kong and Macao's youth gather strength during winter

People's Daily Online) 15:23, December 21, 2023

Each season has its own role: spring brings life, summer fosters growth, autumn brings harvest, and winter conserves. In this cycle, the youth of Hong Kong and Macao, under the unwavering guidance of dedicated mentors, channel their energy and maturity into meaningful activities. Watch the video to see how their youthful spirit shines brightly through their efforts. Embracing the quiet of winter, they gather their strength, getting ready to step into spring with fresh energy and ideas.

