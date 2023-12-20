Hong Kong unveils new capital investment entrant scheme
HONG KONG, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has announced the details of the new capital investment entrant scheme (CIES), with a view to further enriching the talent pool and attracting more new capital.
The new CIES is one of the eight policy measures to promote the growth of family offices, with the aim of attracting asset owners to set up in Hong Kong and tap into the diverse investment opportunities in Hong Kong by deploying and managing their wealth, Christopher Hui, secretary for financial services and the treasury of the HKSAR government, told a press briefing Tuesday.
An applicant must make an investment of a minimum of 30 million Hong Kong dollars (about 3.85 million U.S. dollars) in the permissible investment assets, including investing a minimum of 27 million Hong Kong dollars in the permissible financial assets and non-residential real estate, and placing 3 million Hong Kong dollars into a new CIES investment portfolio.
"The new CIES would help strengthen the development of the asset and wealth management, financial and related professional service sectors in Hong Kong, and bring more business opportunities and high-quality job prospects to all segments of the industry's service chain," said Hui.
The HKSAR government aims to officially launch the new CIES and invite applications in mid-2024. (1 U.S. dollar equals 7.8 Hong Kong dollars)
Photos
Related Stories
- SARs urged to seize opportunities
- China's homegrown C919 aircraft flies over Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong
- Trial of secessionist Jimmy Lai set to begin on Monday, 'expected to be a classic case in upholding national security in Hong Kong': legal experts
- China opposes certain countries' flagrant slandering of Hong Kong national security law: spokesperson
- Mainland-made planes showcased in Hong Kong
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.