SAR chief executive says Hengqin plan significant to Macao's development

MACAO, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng said on Friday that the plan to boost the development of the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, Zhuhai city, is significant to the long-term prosperity and stability of Macao and its integration into overall national development.

Ho said the plan, unveiled on Thursday by China's National Development and Reform Commission, along with a plan for the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone in Shenzhen, will inject strong impetus into the industrial diversification and long-term development of Macao.

The Macao SAR government will seize opportunities brought by the development of Hengqin and Qianhai in alignment with Macao's economic diversification plan, and leverage Macao's location advantages to further promote the coordinated development of Macao and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, according to Ho.

The Hengqin plan sets more specific development goals for the Hengqin in-depth cooperation zone in three stages by 2024, 2029 and 2035, and puts forward a series of policies on developing new industries and opening up new systems in the zone, expanding space and opportunities for the development of Macao businesses and for the work and life of Macao residents, Ho added.

He pledged efforts to achieve goals set for the first stage by 2024, inject new impetus into the sustainable socioeconomic development of Macao, and continuously promote the successful practices of "one country, two systems" with Macao characteristics, Ho added.

