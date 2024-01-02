1st civil patriotic education exhibition hall opens in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:09, January 02, 2024

HONG KONG, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The first non-governmental patriotic education exhibition hall in Hong Kong opened Monday, aiming to provide a platform for understanding and learning about patriotic history.

Through a vast collection of historical materials, the hall aims to inherit the "red gene" (revolutionary spirit), deepen patriotic education, and enhance social cohesion and national identity.

During the opening ceremony, Kevin Yeung, secretary for culture, sports and tourism of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said the establishment of the exhibition hall responds to the expectations of promoting patriotic education.

He said the HKSAR government will set up a special hall to showcase the development and achievements of China.

China's newly adopted patriotic education law takes effect on Jan. 1.

The exhibition hall in Hong Kong is located in the residential area of the descendants of the patriotic national hero Wen Tianxiang, a scholar-general who lived during the 13th century in China.

The hall displays over 200 precious historical documents, photographs, and artifacts to demonstrate Hong Kong's century-long patriotic deeds.

The first phase of the exhibition will last for two years and will be open to public groups free of charge.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)