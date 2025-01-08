We Are China

International students attend cultural event in Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:05, January 08, 2025

International students learn paper-cutting in Pianyan ancient town, Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 7, 2025. A group of international students attended a cultural event here on Tuesday to experience traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An international student displays her rubbing work in Pianyan ancient town, Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 7, 2025. A group of international students attended a cultural event here on Tuesday to experience traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

International students taste Laba porridge in Pianyan ancient town, Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 7, 2025. A group of international students attended a cultural event here on Tuesday to experience traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An international student tries to make sugar painting in Pianyan ancient town, Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 7, 2025. A group of international students attended a cultural event here on Tuesday to experience traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

International students display paper-cutting works they made in Pianyan ancient town, Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 7, 2025. A group of international students attended a cultural event here on Tuesday to experience traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An international student makes a rubbing work in Pianyan ancient town, Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 7, 2025. A group of international students attended a cultural event here on Tuesday to experience traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An international student tries gourd carving in Pianyan ancient town, Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 7, 2025. A group of international students attended a cultural event here on Tuesday to experience traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)