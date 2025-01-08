International students attend cultural event in Chongqing
International students learn paper-cutting in Pianyan ancient town, Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 7, 2025. A group of international students attended a cultural event here on Tuesday to experience traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
An international student displays her rubbing work in Pianyan ancient town, Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 7, 2025. A group of international students attended a cultural event here on Tuesday to experience traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
International students taste Laba porridge in Pianyan ancient town, Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 7, 2025. A group of international students attended a cultural event here on Tuesday to experience traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
An international student tries to make sugar painting in Pianyan ancient town, Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 7, 2025. A group of international students attended a cultural event here on Tuesday to experience traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
International students display paper-cutting works they made in Pianyan ancient town, Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 7, 2025. A group of international students attended a cultural event here on Tuesday to experience traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
An international student makes a rubbing work in Pianyan ancient town, Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 7, 2025. A group of international students attended a cultural event here on Tuesday to experience traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
An international student tries gourd carving in Pianyan ancient town, Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 7, 2025. A group of international students attended a cultural event here on Tuesday to experience traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Australia Post reveals commemorative stamps for Lunar New Year
- Chinese lantern exhibition held in Rome, Italy
- Various activities held across China to welcome upcoming Laba Festival
- Feature: A Confucius Institute director's mission of promoting Chinese culture
- Posters: China's development in culture, tourism industries
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.