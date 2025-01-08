We Are China

Laba Festival marked across China

Xinhua) 09:00, January 08, 2025

A staff member (1st R) offers a citizen free Laba porridge in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. This year's Laba Festival falls on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Staff members offer visitors free Laba porridge at Wenshu Temple in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. This year's Laba Festival falls on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

People receive free Laba porridge at a cultural event held by Beijing Folk Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 7, 2025. This year's Laba Festival falls on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member (R) offers a child free Laba porridge in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. This year's Laba Festival falls on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Sanitary workers eat free Laba porridge in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. This year's Laba Festival falls on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

People eat free Laba porridge at Wenshu Temple in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. This year's Laba Festival falls on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A staff member prepares free Laba porridge at Wenshu Temple in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. This year's Laba Festival falls on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

A child receives free Laba porridge at a cultural event held by Beijing Folk Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 7, 2025. This year's Laba Festival falls on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People take photos after receiving free Laba porridge at a cultural event held by Beijing Folk Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 7, 2025. This year's Laba Festival falls on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)