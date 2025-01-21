Interview: UNESCO recognition highlights global influence of Chinese culture: Croatian expert

ZAGREB, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)'s recent inscription of the Chinese Spring Festival on its Intangible Cultural Heritage list is a testament to the global influence of Chinese culture, a Chinese expert in Croatia has said recently.

"It acknowledges not only China's cultural roots but also a celebration that connects the world," Branko Balon, president of the Croatian-Chinese Friendship Society for Cultural, Scientific and Economic Cooperation, told Xinhua in an interview. He noted that about one-fifth of the global population celebrates the Spring Festival, and nearly 20 countries have designated it as a public holiday.

On Dec. 4, UNESCO inscribed the Spring Festival -- social practices of the Chinese people celebrating the traditional new year -- on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The decision recognizes the festival's rich array of rituals and cultural elements that engage all levels of Chinese society.

China now has 44 intangible cultural heritage elements recognized by UNESCO, "the highest number of any country," Balon said.

In Croatia, the Spring Festival has become increasingly popular. Members of the Croatian-Chinese Friendship Society celebrate the festival annually with Chinese friends and the local Chinese community. Balon recalled the largest celebration in 2018, when 500 people gathered in Zagreb to welcome the Year of the Dog.

"We are privileged to experience the spirit of the Spring Festival with our Chinese friends," Balon said. "It offers us an opportunity to learn about their traditions and culture, and it acts as a bridge between our two countries."

Balon said he eagerly anticipates his upcoming trip to China later this month to experience the Spring Festival firsthand, which falls on Jan. 29. "I've visited China four times, but I've never been there during the Spring Festival. This year, I'll finally have the chance," he said.

Adding to his excitement is China's recent announcement of a visa-free policy for Croatia and several other countries. "Thanks to this policy, many people from Croatia have already visited China, and I'm looking forward to joining them," Balon added.

