Spring Festival showcases Chinese culture, strengthens global bonds: UN official

Xinhua) 10:41, January 23, 2025

Acrobats perform during a Chinese cultural event at the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) premises in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

NAIROBI, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Spring Festival is of profound significance in fostering mutual understanding and strengthening global bonds, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) Zainab Hawa Bangura said at a Chinese cultural event on Wednesday.

"On behalf of the UN family in Kenya, I pray that this Lunar New Year of the Wood Snake brings us all uncommon wisdom and discernment to address the myriad challenges we face as a race today," Bangura said.

Hosted at the UNON premises, the event featured an array of cultural showcases, including acrobatic performances, Chinese cuisine, fashion displays and traditional calligraphy. Co-hosted by the UNON, the Chinese Embassy in Kenya and China Media Group (CMG), the half-day event drew senior officials, diplomats, university students and faculty members, celebrating the spirit of cross-cultural exchange.

Bangura said that the Spring Festival, officially inscribed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Dec. 4, 2024, on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, has become a vibrant symbol of Chinese culture while bridging civilizations worldwide.

The UN official underscored the role of multilateral institutions in uniting people to celebrate such occasions, which foster harmony and collaboration on a global scale. She also connected the universal themes of peace and harmony embodied by the Spring Festival to the UN's core mission of promoting global solidarity and coexistence.

Bangura's remarks set the tone for the event, seamlessly blending cultural appreciation with a call for collective wisdom to address contemporary challenges.

Jane Makori, deputy director-general for Asia and the Pacific in Kenya's Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, echoed Bangura's sentiments, describing the Chinese traditional festival as a unifying celebration that transcends cultural boundaries.

"The Spring Festival has always brought together people from diverse cultures, races, and creeds, promoting mutual respect and understanding," Makori said, adding that Kenya has effectively leveraged these celebrations to deepen cultural diplomacy with China, paving the way for stronger bilateral ties.

The event also featured remarks from Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan, who highlighted the universal values embodied by the Spring Festival.

"The Spring Festival represents the Chinese people's yearning for peace and harmony, as well as the value of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, which has gained widespread recognition and resonance around the world," Guo said.

She said that the festival is not only a reflection of traditional Chinese culture but also a lens through which modern societal challenges can be addressed.

Lion dancers perform during a Chinese cultural event at the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) premises in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Acrobats perform during a Chinese cultural event at the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) premises in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Kungfu performers from the Shaolin Temple perform during a Chinese cultural event at the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) premises in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

A Kungfu performer from the Shaolin Temple performs during a Chinese cultural event at the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) premises in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

