Exhibition sheds light on Chinese culture through U.S. photographers' creative lens

January 24, 2025

People visit a photo exhibition titled "Nihao, China! See You in Guangdong-A Cultural Exploration by Four American Photographers" in Orange County, California, the United States, on Jan. 23, 2025. A photo exhibition was launched in Southern California on Thursday to showcase Chinese culture through the creative lens of award-winning American photographers. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition was launched in Southern California on Thursday to showcase Chinese culture through the creative lens of award-winning American photographers.

Four Southern Californian photographers had an 11-day journey to South China's Guangdong Province last November to explore its essence.

From daily life to traditional celebrations, the photographers visited different cities and experienced Guangdong's vibrant heritage, artistry, and culinary delights during their trip.

The exhibition, held in South Coast Plaza in Orange County of Southern California, features 48 photos from their creative lens into Guangdong's dynamic culture, including the Yingge Dance, a traditional folk dance that originated from the Chaoshan area; the enduring Kung Fu practices in Foshan, a city known for its martial arts culture; and Dim Sum traditions from humble rural kitchens to upscale dining venues.

"It is a very vibrant place," Irfan Khan, one of the photographers, told Xinhua. "I've heard a lot about China before my trip. But when I was there, what I see is that how fast it is moving," said Khan, part of a winning team of the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino.

"The Chinese people are hard-working, open-minded to the world. China has disciplined culture. The whole society is in very good shape," Khan told Xinhua.

He said he expects to explore China more in the future, and showcase the Chinese culture and tradition to American audience through his pictures.

Michael Nelson, winner of the U.S. National Press Photographers Association's Best of Photojournalism, told Xinhua what impressed him most during his China trip was the contrasts and diversity of Chinese culture, especially in Guangdong Province.

"You see traditional culture, dances, different kinds of people in mountain areas. You also see very modern, stylish and fast-paced side, like in cities such as Guangzhou. I found the contrasts very interesting. It's important to get a full picture of the country," he said.

Nelson told Xinhua he hopes the photo exhibition will serve as a platform to bridge understanding between American and Chinese people, and to cement bilateral cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Wang Taiyu, cultural counselor of the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles, said the photo exhibition will help American audience learn more about China, Chinese people's lives, and China's development, from the perspectives of well-known American photographers.

The photo exhibition runs from Jan. 23 to Feb. 9.

