Home>>
Mythical moment takes flight over Dongguan
(People's Daily App) 16:26, January 23, 2025
A woman dressed in a flowing traditional gown performs a spectacular wire-flying show in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, resembling a goddess from Chinese mythology.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Wu opera enthrals Bangladesh audience in mood of Chinese Spring Festival
- Lanterns illuminate Greater Bay area ahead of Spring Festival
- Spring Festival showcases Chinese culture, strengthens global bonds: UN official
- Chinese traditional melody brings spring spirit to Romanians
- Investigation report released for deadly expressway collapse in south China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.