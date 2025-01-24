Feature: Spring Festival spectacle lights up Kenyan capital with Chinese culture

NAIROBI, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The vibrant sounds of drums, the powerful strokes of Shaolin kung fu, and the dazzling acrobatic stunts painted a cultural tapestry as Kenya hosted a Spring Festival gala on Wednesday night.

The event, part of the "Henan (China) Spring Festival Overseas Gala: Africa Tour," brought the rich traditions of the Asian nation to life, captivating a crowd that included high-ranking Kenyan officials, a delegation from central China's Henan Province, representatives of Chinese enterprises, and students eager to experience the magic of Chinese heritage.

Beatrice Kivindyo was among the Kenyans who were thrilled by the live performances of the Chinese cultural exhibition.

The 22-year-old student at the University of Nairobi's Confucius Institute said she really enjoyed the Shaolin performers, who showcased their unique style of imitation boxing inspired by the movements of animals.

Meanwhile, Lesy Kamaliki, a media practitioner, praised the performance of the talented artists from China's Luohe Acrobatic Arts Center, who presented the mesmerizing face-changing act, also a traditional Chinese art.

Rebecca Miano, cabinet secretary in Kenya's Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, said Kenya considers culture as one of the most critical elements of human endeavor and has prioritized cultural immersion to showcase to tourists. "In that regard, there is a lot to learn from the Spring Festival as we package new experiences for our inbound tourists."

She added that Kenyans are keen to celebrate the time-honored tradition of the Chinese people, whose cultural significance has inspired many across the world to preserve the best of their heritage.

Guo Haiyan, China's ambassador to Kenya, said Henan, as the cradle of Chinese culture, has an array of attractions that include landmarks and timeless traditions, a rich combination that inspires a deep sense of pride in its heritage.

Henan is not just one of the most important provinces in China but also the birthplace of Chinese civilization, rich in history and cultural heritage, she said.

China's Spring Festival will fall on Jan. 29 this year, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. The snake is the sixth animal in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac, representing wisdom, intuition, and strategic growth.

In December last year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization inscribed "Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional new year" on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

