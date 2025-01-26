Feature: A taste of Chinese culture in London ahead of Spring Festival

Xinhua) 11:09, January 26, 2025

An artist performs Guqin, a plucked seven-string traditional Chinese musical instrument, during the "Intangible Cultural Heritage Yaji" event in London, Britain, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

LONDON, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Although the Year of the Snake has yet to arrive, the Chinese Spring Festival spirit has already landed in Britain, with a vibrant showcase of Chinese traditional music, opera and arts in London on Thursday.

The British audience was enchanted by the ethereal notes leaping from the guqin, a plucked seven-string traditional Chinese musical instrument, and a Kunqu Opera performer in full attire singing with a dizi or a Chinese bamboo flute.

Paddy Rodgers, director of Royal Museums Greenwich, told Xinhua he always enjoys traditional Chinese musical instruments, describing Kunqu Opera as "a combination of lovely music and the wonderful glamour of the costumes."

The "Intangible Cultural Heritage Yaji" event was held to build anticipation for the upcoming Spring Festival. It was the first edition of the event since UNESCO inscribed Spring Festival on intangible cultural heritage list last December.

China's Spring Festival will fall on Jan. 29 this year, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. A calligrapher demonstrated five different styles of the Chinese character for "Snake" to the audience.

"It's beautiful to see it done with such simplicity and directness, without a single stroke going wrong," said British sinologist Frances Wood.

Richard Horley, who is trying to learn Chinese calligraphy, imitated the calligrapher's movements, paying attention to details such as how he held the brush and dipped it in the ink.

After practicing basic strokes and writing some Chinese characters, Horley noticed the differences between Chinese and European calligraphy. He told Xinhua that Chinese calligraphy, which uses a brush and watery ink, is much "quieter," and feels softer than European penmanship.

Guided by a craftswoman, Horley also tried paper cutting, creating an intricate figure from folded red paper.

A man learns paper cutting during the "Intangible Cultural Heritage Yaji" event in London, Britain, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

British sinologist Frances Wood (L) attends the "Intangible Cultural Heritage Yaji" event in London, Britain, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

British sinologist Frances Wood shows a paper-cutting work during the "Intangible Cultural Heritage Yaji" event in London, Britain, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

