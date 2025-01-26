The woman warrior of rural China

(People's Daily App) 16:26, January 26, 2025

Meet Zhen Shusuo, a Peking Opera performer from Hebei Province, who has spent nearly 40 years perfecting the art of Daomadan — the iconic female warrior roles known for their mastery of pikes, spears and horseback riding. Starting at just 13 years old, Zhen's dedication to Chinese opera shines through in every show. Watch the video to witness her captivating performance!

