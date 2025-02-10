People participate in Chinese calligraphy competition in Malaysia

Xinhua) 09:23, February 10, 2025

People participate in a Chinese calligraphy competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 9, 2025. A competition of traditional Chinese calligraphy was held in Kuala Lumpur in celebration of the Chinese New Year, which attracted over 300 participants. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

