Cultural event held at Chinese Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany
(Xinhua) 08:53, February 10, 2025
People try to make glutinous rice balls during a cultural event at the Chinese Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Tai Sicong)
An actor performs Peking Opera during a cultural event at the Chinese Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Tai Sicong)
Photos
