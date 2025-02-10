We Are China

Cultural event held at Chinese Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany

Xinhua) 08:53, February 10, 2025

People try to make glutinous rice balls during a cultural event at the Chinese Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Tai Sicong)

An actor performs Peking Opera during a cultural event at the Chinese Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Tai Sicong)

