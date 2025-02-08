Iranian sisters experience journey of cultural discovery, understanding in China

Xinhua) 08:29, February 08, 2025

TIANJIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Writing characters depicting blessings or good wishes, printing woodblock paintings, making dumplings and much more. During the recent Spring Festival holiday, Iranian sisters, Atossa Dehghanbordbar and Nazanin Dehghanbordbar, were immersed in the festive atmosphere.

"Once you learn about its essence and the way Chinese people celebrate it, the Chinese New Year feels reminiscent of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year. It also centers on family, special meals and hope for the future," Nazanin said.

"It's amazing how two cultures, so far apart, can share such similar traditions. Family, renewal and the celebration of life -- these are universal values that connect us all," Atossa said.

At the close of 2024, UNESCO added the Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of traditional new year, to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The two sisters' connection with China began with a book about Eastern civilizations gifted by their father. On the first page of the book was an ancient Chinese painting of a dragon coiled in clouds with its scales shimmering.

"When I saw that painting of a dragon in the book, it sparked something in me. It made me want to learn about this country that seemed so different and yet shared so much history with Iran," Atossa said.

The sisters grew up in Shiraz, one of Iran's oldest and most culturally significant cities, and also a hub of Persian civilization, art and history.

"Growing up in Shiraz was like living in a museum of history and art," Nazanin explained. The vibrant cultural life and the city's openness and inclusiveness fostered the sisters' imagination and curiosity.

For them, choosing China for their education felt natural. From an early age, they were fascinated by the ancient ties between Iran and China. China's deep history, rapid development and strong ties to Iran also made it the ideal place for the sisters to pursue their ambitions.

In 2022, Atossa and her younger sister, Nazanin, relocated to north China's Tianjin Municipality, where they are majoring in pharmaceutical science at Tianjin University -- which offers a comprehensive program, from undergraduate to PhD, in English.

For them, who could not speak Chinese, this program seemed like the perfect choice. Tianjin, with its coastal climate and unique blend of modernity and history, also reminds them of their hometown in Iran.

Their transition to life in China was not easy. The sisters struggled with the language barrier and cultural differences when they first arrived. "The first year was tough," Nazanin said. "We didn't know how to communicate well, and we had few friends."

But over time, they adapted. They made friends in their lab, built connections with classmates, and received mentorship from their professors. "We now have a group of friends who are like family. We celebrate each other's successes," Atossa said.

For these sisters, life is not just about academics. Both of them joined the school's Chinese choir composed of international students, while Nazanin also played as the principal violinist in the university's symphony.

"Through music, we got to know people from different backgrounds and cultures, and we developed a deeper understanding of cross-cultural communication," Nazanin said.

For Nazanin, the greatest reward of joining the choir has been the opportunity to immerse herself in different aspects of Chinese social life and gain firsthand insights into how people live their daily lives.

She celebrated birthdays with senior citizens at a nursing home to gain a more thorough understanding of China's social security system, and participated in an e-commerce festival-themed concert in north China's Hebei Province, in an effort to help sell products to support local rural revitalization.

In the future, the two sisters hope to serve as bridges for cultural exchange between China and Iran, promoting cultural interactions and mutual understanding in many fields including medicine, art and music.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)