Chinese festival traditions shine at China Day in Brunei

Xinhua) 10:29, February 14, 2025

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 China Day and Lantern Festival opening ceremony was held on Wednesday night in Brunei, featuring a traditional Chinese lantern show, Chinese classical music, Wushu, and dances.

The ceremony took place at Chung Hwa Middle School in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of Brunei, with nearly 1,000 guests from all walks of life.

Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Xiao Jianguo said in his welcoming speech that the China Day event serves as an important platform for Bruneian friends to learn about China, and this year marks the first time China Day is celebrated together with the Lantern Festival.

Brunei is a Southeast Asian country located in the northern part of Borneo Island. China and Brunei have a long-standing history of exchanges and cooperation.

In recent years, under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, cooperation between China and Brunei has yielded fruitful results across various sectors.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)