Exhibition on Chinese zodiac held in Belgrade, Serbia

Xinhua) 13:06, February 13, 2025

Two kids write Chinese character "Fu," which means good fortune, during an exhibition on the Chinese zodiac at the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia on Feb. 12, 2025. The China Cultural Center in Belgrade marked the end of Chinese Spring Festival festivities in Serbia on Wednesday with an exhibition on the Chinese zodiac and yuanxiao. Yuanxiao, glutinous rice flour dumpling, is the popular food for the Chinese traditional Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 12 this year. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

A kid writes Chinese character "Fu," which means good fortune, during an exhibition on the Chinese zodiac at the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia on Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

People taste yuanxiao during an exhibition on the Chinese zodiac at the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia on Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

A woman beats a drum for good fortune during an exhibition on the Chinese zodiac at the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia on Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

