Chinese culture on display at Lantern Festival celebration in Jordanian capital

February 13, 2025

People participate in a Hanfu show during a Lantern Festival celebration hosted by the China Cultural Center in Amman, Jordan, on Feb. 12, 2025.

AMMAN, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Amman hosted a Lantern Festival celebration on Wednesday, marking the end of Chinese Spring Festival festivities with traditional performances and cultural exchanges.

Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong said the Spring Festival is China's most important traditional holiday, noting the Lantern Festival marks the first full moon of the Chinese New Year and symbolizes renewal and the arrival of spring.

"Lantern Festival traditions, such as moon gazing, lantern displays, riddle-solving, and tasting traditional sweets, reflect the cultural heritage passed down through generations," Chen said, adding the event offered a glimpse into Chinese traditions.

Chen highlighted shared values between China and Jordan, including a commitment to peace, respect for family, and openness to cultural exchange. He noted historical ties between the two nations dating back to the Silk Road.

Interest in Chinese language and culture is rising among Jordanian youth, while appreciation for Arabic culture is growing in China, he added.

"We celebrate the Lantern Festival as a bridge for goodwill and communication, fostering closer cooperation between our countries," Chen said.

Shi Wei, cultural counselor at the Chinese Embassy and director of the China Cultural Center in Amman, said the "Happy Spring Festival" initiative has served as a global cultural exchange platform for two decades. She noted this year's Lantern Festival celebration marked the final event of the 2025 Spring Festival in Amman, symbolizing unity and tradition.

The event featured Kung Fu performances, traditional folk music and dance, theatrical acts, and a raffle draw. It drew Jordanian public figures, academics, students studying Chinese, embassy officials, and members of the Chinese community.

Mohannad Al-Bakri, director-general of the Royal Film Commission of Jordan, said the event offered an engaging introduction to Chinese culture through performances incorporating technology, imagery, and film.

He said the celebration deepened his understanding of the Spring Festival and noted cultural similarities between China and Jordan. The interaction between Jordanian and Chinese youth underscored growing cultural cooperation, he added.

