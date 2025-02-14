Commentary: Success of "Ne Zha 2" spotlights appeal, prowess, creativity of Chinese culture

08:34, February 14, 2025 By Zhang Yunlong ( Xinhua

People walk past a poster of the animated feature "Ne Zha 2" at a cinema in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The runaway success of "Ne Zha 2" is more than just a box office triumph -- it is a cultural moment.

Having amassed over 10 billion yuan (about 1.39 billion U.S. dollars) in global total earnings, including presales, the animated sequel is the first film to gross 1 billion U.S. dollars in a single market and the first non-Hollywood title to join the coveted billion-dollar club. With domestic earnings projected to surge past 15 billion yuan, the film is poised to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time and one of the five top-grossing films globally. And beyond its box office success, "Ne Zha 2" signals a new phase in China's cinematic and cultural ambition.

At its core, "Ne Zha 2" is a masterclass in cultural reinvention and has been hailed for its seamless fusion of tradition and innovation. The film reimagines the ancient tale of Nezha, a rebellious boy-god from Chinese folklore, infusing it with contemporary themes of identity, resilience and social justice. Director Yang Yu, known as Jiaozi, has expanded the narrative scope of the franchise, introducing complex character dynamics, layered storytelling and a richly textured world that appeals to young and old audiences alike. The film's exploration of universal themes -- such as defiance in the face of power, the struggle against fate, and the embrace of self-confidence -- has struck a chord with viewers, making it a rare cinematic achievement that transcends cultural divides.

The film's narrative sophistication lies in its ability to balance mythological grandeur with relatable human struggles. It is this duality -- rooted in tradition yet resonating with contemporary audiences -- that has propelled "Ne Zha 2" to unprecedented heights.

Equally impressive is the film's technical brilliance. "Ne Zha 2" represents a quantum leap in China's animation industry, boasting visuals and effects that rival those of Hollywood blockbusters. With around 2,000 special effects shots and contributions from 138 animation studios, the film showcases the collaborative power of China's creative ecosystem. Breathtaking sequences, such as the climactic battle at Tianyuan Ding and the transformation of Nezha's physical form, are not just feats of technical prowess but also narrative devices that enhance the emotional depth of the story. This marriage of artistry and technology exemplifies the significant advancement of China's film industry.

This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows a projected poster for the Chinese fantasy feature "Ne Zha 2" at a shopping mall in Sydney, Australia. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

The success of "Ne Zha 2" also highlights the growing appetite for homegrown content among Chinese audiences. In recent years, there has been a resurgence of interest in traditional culture, fueled by a sense of national pride and a desire for stories that reflect China's unique heritage. Films like "Ne Zha 2" and video games like "Black Myth: Wukong" are part of a broader cultural renaissance, where ancient tales are reimagined through a modern lens. This trend speaks to a deeper shift in China's cultural landscape, where creativity and tradition intersect to create works that are both locally meaningful and globally appealing.

Moreover, the triumph of "Ne Zha 2" is a beacon of hope for China's film industry, which faced significant challenges in 2024. China's record-breaking box office performance during the 2025 Spring Festival holiday, largely driven by "Ne Zha 2," has injected much-needed optimism into the sector, demonstrating the resilience and potential of China's film market.

Yet, the significance of "Ne Zha 2" extends beyond its domestic impact. The film has the potential to serve as a cultural bridge, introducing global audiences to the richness of Chinese mythology and storytelling. Jiaozi has emphasized that the international success of Chinese cinema hinges on the intrinsic quality of its stories. "It's about whether a script, a story and its characters can move audiences worldwide," he said. "Ne Zha 2," with its universal themes and emotional depth, is a compelling example of how Chinese cinema can achieve this.

It is clear that in many ways, "Ne Zha 2" is more than just a film; it is a cultural milestone. Its success reflects the dynamism of China's creative industries, the enduring appeal of its cultural heritage, and the potential for Chinese stories to captivate audiences all over the world. As China continues to assert itself as a global cultural force, "Ne Zha 2" stands as a shining example of what is possible when tradition, innovation and artistry converge.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)