Rise of "Ne Zha" tourism boosts cultural experience in north China

TIANJIN, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2," which has shattered multiple box office records and generated varied discussions among the global Chinese community, has also transcended the realm of cinema to become a powerful driving force in cultural tourism.

With the worldwide success of this film, the character of Ne Zha has emerged as a cultural icon, capturing the imagination of audiences across the globe and leaving an indelible mark on north China's Tianjin Municipality, which claims to be one of the mythical story's prototype sites.

The film itself is a visual and cultural feast, featuring characters who speak in authentic Tianjin dialect, such as the lotus paste vendors and the octopus general. These linguistic touches help spread the unique charm of Tianjin's local culture to a broad audience.

Notably, one of the film's music producers, Tianjin Ruiyin Culture Music Studio, has played a crucial role in blending traditional Chinese folk music with modern elements, creating a soundtrack that resonates with both domestic and international audiences.

Yang Rui, the studio's founder, recalls the creative process with a sense of pride. "We had to strike the perfect balance between the director's vision and the emotional nuances of the film," Yang said. Their innovative approach included incorporating Tianjin-style clapper talk and sanxian, a traditional Chinese lute, into the scenes set in Chentang Pass, thereby adding a layer of local flavor.

The studio also recorded Dong ethnic songs in southwest China's Guizhou Province, thus infusing the film with an ethereal and mystical quality. "We wanted to awaken the cultural spirit through sound," Yang explained. "Chinese animation should have its own unique voice."

The film's distinctive blend of traditional Chinese music and electronic music has been praised by experts. "The seamless integration of traditional and modern music in 'Ne Zha 2' provides an engaging and refreshing auditory experience for the audience," said Geng Han, director of the intangible cultural heritage center at Tianjin University's Feng Jicai Research Institute of Literature and Art.

This cultural fever has not only resonated on screen but has also sparked a wave of tourism in Tianjin. Locations featuring Ne Zha-themed elements have become hotspots for visitors.

In a former industrial park in Tianjin's Hexi District, now transformed into a cultural and commercial hub, visitors are greeted by a giant mural depicting Ne Zha's birth, set against a backdrop of industrial chic. This park, once a radio factory established in 1958, has been revitalized to blend Ne Zha's iconic imagery with its historical architecture, creating a vivid contrast between old red-brick walls and modern sculptures.

Since the movie became a hit, the number of visitors has surged several times over, according to staff at the park. A local resident surnamed Zhu from Xiqing District took his child to the park during the winter holiday.

"I knew about the connection between Ne Zha and Tianjin's Chentangzhuang, and after watching the movie, I wanted to bring my child here to experience it," Zhu said. "But I hope there will be more interactive projects in the future."

The park plans to gradually improve its facilities and launch more cultural experience activities in the near future, according to Zhang Shaohua, the park's investment and operations manager.

Tianjin Tourism (Holding) Corporation Ltd recently unveiled four Ne Zha-themed tour routes, inviting visitors to explore the city's cultural and historical sites. These routes, titled "Meeting the Haihe River through bridges," "Tracing intangible cultural heritages," "Marine exploration" and "Tasting the flavors of local life," aim to provide a comprehensive experience of Tianjin's unique cultural charm.

"By leveraging the current hot IP of 'Ne Zha,' Tianjin, which has a rich Ne Zha culture, can delve deeper into its cultural connotations and brand value, innovate in forms, and tell distinctive stories of cultural and tourism integration," said Xu Hong, dean of the School of Tourism and Service at Nankai University.

The potential success of "Ne Zha" tourism is not limited to Tianjin. Across China, cities are riding high on the wave created by this animated blockbuster, aiming to boost their tourism industries.

However, as the tourism industry thrives in the present, there is also a need for thoughtful planning and sustainable development. "The key is to build a robust ecosystem of innovation and creativity that can sustain the momentum," Geng explained.

