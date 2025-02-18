Jakarta hosts fashion event celebrating Chinese culture, tourism

Xinhua) February 18, 2025

JAKARTA, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and the Jakarta provincial government held a fashion event on Monday at Jakarta Old Town, West Jakarta, showcasing the culture of Chinese descendants as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations while promoting the city's tourism.

The fashion show took place in a historic building that was once owned by Chinese merchants and featured renowned Indonesian fashion designers Adrian Gan and Sebastian Gunawan, along with acclaimed fashion jewelry designer Rinaldy Yunardi.

Their works blended Chinese New Year traditions with modern fashion elements, set against the backdrop of Jakarta's Old Town.

"Preserving Chinese cultural heritage is not only about maintaining its historical value but also about recognizing its significant role in shaping Indonesia's cultural identity and tourism sector," said Minister of Tourism Widiyanti Putri Wardhana during the event's opening session.

Sebastian Gunawan's collection, for example, explored the theme of "Gǎi Shàn," meaning "change for the better." His designs reflected his hope that Jakarta's Old Town would continue to evolve into a popular tourist destination.

"My designs incorporate simple yet modern touches, much like Jakarta's Old Town, which is a blend of various cultures, including Betawi, Chinese, and Dutch influences," Gunawan said.

The Jakarta administration continues to develop tourism in the Old Town through various revitalization efforts. This area holds a deep historical connection to the Chinese culture in Jakarta, including Glodok Chinatown, which is located nearby.

