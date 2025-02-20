Amazing papermaking

(People's Daily App) 13:15, February 20, 2025

Papermaking embodies ancient Chinese wisdom. Among the various types of handmade paper, Xuan paper stands out for its deep ties to calligraphy and ink painting, earning it the title "Paper of the Ages." Making Xuan paper is extremely demanding. Artisans hold a finely woven bamboo screen and steep it in a large trough full of pulp and lift it. A single sheet of this paper can sell for over 10,000 yuan ($1,372).

(Compiled by Zou Yun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)