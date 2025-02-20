Yingge dances staged during parade in Johor, Malaysia
Members of Yingge teams from China and Malaysia perform during a parade in Johor, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2025. Yingge teams from China and Malaysia staged Yingge dances during a parade here on Tuesday, attracting lots of audience on the spot. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Members of a Yingge team from China put on makeup for performance in Johor, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2025. Yingge teams from China and Malaysia staged Yingge dances during a parade here on Tuesday, attracting lots of audience on the spot. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
A member of a Yingge team is put on makeup for performance in Johor, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2025. Yingge teams from China and Malaysia staged Yingge dances during a parade here on Tuesday, attracting lots of audience on the spot. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
